AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ending at $18.59, denoting a +0.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 49.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 20.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% higher. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.