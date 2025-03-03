AST SPACEMOBILE Earnings Results: $ASTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

AST SPACEMOBILE ($ASTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,920,000, missing estimates of $19,584,000 by $-17,664,000.
AST SPACEMOBILE Insider Trading Activity
AST SPACEMOBILE insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,066,399
- HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,091,700
- ADRIANA CISNEROS has made 5 purchases buying 4,934 shares for an estimated $129,884 and 0 sales.
- SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $62,427.
AST SPACEMOBILE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of AST SPACEMOBILE stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,955,941 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,570,355
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,820,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,522,762
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 2,038,370 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,009,607
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,495,569 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,556,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,368,777 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,881,194
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,010,450 shares (+636.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,320,495
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 992,684 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,945,632
