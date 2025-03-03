AST SPACEMOBILE Earnings Results: $ASTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

AST SPACEMOBILE ($ASTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,920,000, missing estimates of $19,584,000 by $-17,664,000.

AST SPACEMOBILE Insider Trading Activity

AST SPACEMOBILE insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,066,399

HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,091,700

ADRIANA CISNEROS has made 5 purchases buying 4,934 shares for an estimated $129,884 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $62,427.

AST SPACEMOBILE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of AST SPACEMOBILE stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

