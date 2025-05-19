AST SpaceMobile Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ASTS

In trading on Monday, shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.19, changing hands as low as $24.34 per share. AST SpaceMobile Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTS's low point in its 52 week range is $4 per share, with $39.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.