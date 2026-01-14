AST SpaceMobile (BIT:1ASTS) Price Target Increased by 19.30% to 65.21

The average one-year price target for AST SpaceMobile (BIT:1ASTS) has been revised to €65.21 / share. This is an increase of 19.30% from the prior estimate of €54.66 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €36.42 to a high of €88.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.98% from the latest reported closing price of €81.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ASTS is 0.45%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 151,880K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rakuten holds 31,020K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 8,943K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,775K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares , representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 138.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,384K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 140.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,120K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares , representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ASTS by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.