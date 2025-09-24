AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Jumps 12.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) shares soared 12.2% in the last trading session to close at $54.8. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% loss over the past four weeks.

AST SpaceMobile is on track to deploy about 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. The company has completed the assembly of microns for phased arrays of eight Block 2 BlueBird satellites. This will be the largest deployment in LEO for commercial use. Management believes that the larger aperture array will enable greater spectrum reuse, enhanced signal strength and increased capacity, reducing the number of satellites required to achieve service coverage compared to smaller aperture designs. This is likely to provide nationwide intermittent service in the United States by the end of 2025, followed by the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada in the first quarter of 2026.



It has already deployed its first five commercial satellites (dubbed BlueBird) in LEO, marking a key advancement in developing a space-based mobile network infrastructure. These satellites have the largest-ever commercial communications arrays spanning 693 square feet. They offer non-continuous service across the United States using more than 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +29.2%. Revenues are expected to be $20.74 million, up 1785.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For AST SpaceMobile, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AST SpaceMobile is part of the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. Nokia (NOK), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% higher at $4.85. NOK has returned 9.9% in the past month.

For Nokia, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. This represents a change of -14.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.