AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Ship First Five Commercial Satellites

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS recently announced the successful completion of its first five commercial satellites, marking a key advancement in developing a space-based mobile network intended to offer widespread coverage, particularly in regions that lack traditional telecommunications infrastructure.



Dubbed Bluebird, these satellites are equipped with the largest-ever commercial communications arrays spanning 693 square feet. They will be deployed in low Earth orbit to potentially offer non-continuous service across the United States using over 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum.



This achievement follows the success of AST SpaceMobile's in-orbit BlueWalker 3 satellite and marks significant progress in the company's mission to create a space-based cellular broadband network that can directly link with mobile devices, eliminating the need for ground-based infrastructure. By expanding its connectivity to remote areas, the company aims to ensure that more people have access to vital communication services.



The Bluebird satellites, having passed stringent testing to meet the high standards of space operations, are now in the final stage of preparation for their upcoming shipment to Cape Canaveral. Monitoring and final testing of these satellites will continue until their integration with the launch vehicle.



AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio that is designed for both commercial and government applications. The successful deployment of the Bluebird satellites is anticipated to be crucial for the company’s broader goal of bridging the digital divide.



In addition to this milestone, AST SpaceMobile has secured agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators worldwide, collectively serving more than 2.8 billion subscribers. This extensive network of partnerships positions the company to significantly expand its global presence and enhance its capabilities in providing ubiquitous connectivity.



Shares of AST have gained 339.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 34.2%.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

AST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

