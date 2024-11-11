Assured Guaranty reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.42, consensus $1.35

Reports Q3 revenue $204M, two estimates $201.37M. “Assured Guaranty (AGO) has continued to build both shareholder and policyholder value this year,” said Dominic Frederico, President and CEO. “Shareholders’ equity per share on September 30, 2024 was a record $111.09. Adjusted book value per share also set a record at $166.47, as did adjusted operating shareholders’ equity per share at $113.96. For the first three quarters, net income has increased to $6.44 per share, up 8% year-over-year, and adjusted operating income reached $5.80 per share, up 13% year-over-year.”

