Assured Guaranty price target raised to $105 from $92 at Keefe Bruyette

November 18, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Keefe Bruyette raised the firm’s price target on Assured Guaranty (AGO) to $105 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Post the Q3 earnings and last week’s news that the First Circuit denied the request for a rehearing en banc of the PREPA lien appeal, the firm raising estimates and targets for the financial guarantors.

