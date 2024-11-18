Assured Guaranty price target raised to $105 from $92 at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette raised the firm’s price target on Assured Guaranty (AGO) to $105 from $92 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Post the Q3 earnings and last week’s news that the First Circuit denied the request for a rehearing en banc of the PREPA lien appeal, the firm raising estimates and targets for the financial guarantors.

