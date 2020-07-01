Markets
Assured Guaranty Notes due November 1, 2102 Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd's 6.25% Notes due November 1, 2102 (Symbol: AGO.PRE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5799), with shares changing hands as low as $26.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AGO.PRE was trading at a 6.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.03% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AGO.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Assured Guaranty Ltd's 6.25% Notes due November 1, 2102:

In Wednesday trading, Assured Guaranty Ltd's 6.25% Notes due November 1, 2102 (Symbol: AGO.PRE) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGO) are off about 2.4%.

