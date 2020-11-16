Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.76, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $30.76, representing a -39.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.77 and a 125.51% increase over the 52 week low of $13.64.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 27.96% over the last 100 days. FXO has the highest percent weighting of AGO at 1.78%.

