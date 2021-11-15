Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.72, the dividend yield is 1.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $53.72, representing a -5.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.95 and a 83.66% increase over the 52 week low of $29.25.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ago Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGO as a top-10 holding:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PVAL with an increase of 11.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGO at 3.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.