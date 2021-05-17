Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.25, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $47.25, representing a -9.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.28 and a 156.1% increase over the 52 week low of $18.45.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 36.03% over the last 100 days. XSHQ has the highest percent weighting of AGO at 1.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.