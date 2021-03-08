Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $43.67, representing a -4.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.72 and a 220.16% increase over the 52 week low of $13.64.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 47.99% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of AGO at 2.71%.

