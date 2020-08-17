Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.87, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGO was $23.87, representing a -52.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.77 and a 75% increase over the 52 week low of $13.64.

AGO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.63.

