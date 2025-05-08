ASSURED GUARANTY Earnings Results: $AGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSURED GUARANTY ($AGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $3.18 per share, beating estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. The company also reported revenue of $239,000,000, missing estimates of $243,511,000 by $-4,511,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AGO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ASSURED GUARANTY Insider Trading Activity

ASSURED GUARANTY insiders have traded $AGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC FREDERICO (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold 34,000 shares for an estimated $3,003,220

ROBERT BAILENSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,336,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ASSURED GUARANTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of ASSURED GUARANTY stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.