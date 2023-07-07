Assured Guaranty Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AGO

In trading on Friday, shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.46, changing hands as high as $56.87 per share. Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGO's low point in its 52 week range is $45.21 per share, with $67.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.73.

