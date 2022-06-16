Assured Guaranty (AGO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.56, changing hands as low as $53.13 per share. Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.34 per share, with $65.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.07.

