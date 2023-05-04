Assured Guaranty (AGO) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Assured Guaranty said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $52.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.96%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 4.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assured Guaranty. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGO is 0.22%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 63,922K shares. The put/call ratio of AGO is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assured Guaranty is 79.56. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 52.24% from its latest reported closing price of 52.26.

The projected annual revenue for Assured Guaranty is 550MM, a decrease of 32.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Putnam Investments holds 5,943K shares representing 10.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,295K shares, representing a decrease of 22.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,393K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 16.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,443K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 14.73% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 3,025K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719K shares, representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 19.19% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing a decrease of 16.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGO by 14.69% over the last quarter.

Assured Guaranty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

