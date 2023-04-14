Assured Guaranty (AGO) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Assured Guaranty in Focus

Headquartered in Hamilton Bermuda, Assured Guaranty (AGO) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -12.56% so far this year. The insurance holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.28 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.06% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.12 is up 12% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.69%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Assured Guaranty's current payout ratio is 24%, meaning it paid out 24% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AGO for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.60 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.11%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AGO is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

