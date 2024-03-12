Assure Holdings Surges On Asset Sale

(RTTNews) - Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) shares are surging more than 40 percent on Tuesday morning trade, further to Monday's announcement of asset sales to MpowerHealth. The $4.5 million asset sale includes most of Assure's healthcare facility contracts and clinical equipment, and a majority of the Company's employees, except the revenue cycle management team.

Currently, shares are at $0.48, up 50.83 percent from the previous close of $0.32 on a volume of 14,253,973.

