Assurant's Global Lifestyle Fuels Growth and Profitability

Assurant, Inc.’s AIZ Global Lifestyle segment is its largest business and a key driver of revenue and earnings. This segment focuses on establishing strong, long-term relationships with clients that are leaders in their markets, including leading distributors of the products and services.



The segment has been putting up an impressive performance, reflected by its net premium and fee and other income CAGR of 2.5% from 2015 to 2025.



For 2026, Global Lifestyle adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase by approximately 10% with contributions from Connected Living and Global Automotive, the key lines of business in the Global Lifestyle segment. AIZ continues to expect growth within Global Lifestyle, where both Connected Living and Global Automotive are expected to grow.



Global Lifestyle operates globally, with approximately 80.7% of its revenues from North America, 7.7% from Latin America, 5.9% from Europe and 5.7% from Asia Pacific for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.



Connected Living growth from global mobile programs, higher contributions from financial services and global mobile programs are likely to have boosted the performance of the Global Lifestyle segment. Also, a new program in financial services within Connected Living and modest growth in Global Automotive are likely to have added to the upside.



Global Lifestyle is the cornerstone of Assurant's business model. Its recurring revenue profile, exposure to the expanding connected-device ecosystem, technology-enabled operations and deep partner relationships provide resilient earnings and position the company to benefit from long-term trends in mobile protection and connected living services. This, in turn, provides resilient revenue growth, healthy margins and consistent earnings generation.

What About Its Peers?

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI has a strong presence in the standard commercial lines market, focusing primarily on small and middle-market businesses. Selective Insurance continues to expand its Standard Commercial Lines footprint with the goal of a near national presence, while maintaining an agent-driven distribution model. Standard Commercial Lines is the core revenue driver for Selective Insurance Group, making it the company's primary earnings engine. It generates the majority of the company's premium revenues and serves as the foundation of the long-term growth strategy.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL focuses exclusively on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. Kinsale Capital's Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment is the company's sole operating business and core growth engine. Its specialization in hard-to-place commercial risks, combined with disciplined underwriting and technology-driven efficiency, has enabled the company to generate industry-leading underwriting profitability consistently. The E&S Lines Insurance segment is the foundation of Kinsale Capital's business model. It aids the company by providing pricing flexibility, higher underwriting margins, premium growth opportunities, operational efficiency and a defensible competitive niche.

AIZ’s Price Performance

Shares of AIZ have gained 46.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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AIZ’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 2.36X is lower than the industry average of 2.96X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for AIZ

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively, in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for AIZ’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



AIZ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.