Assurant's Acquisition Strategy Fuels Growth and Expansion

Assurant, Inc. AIZ remains focused on acquisitions to expand its footprint in the connected living, automotive and device repair sectors. Acquisitions have played a pivotal role in transforming Assurant into a global, technology-driven leader in risk management, beyond its traditional insurance roots.



Acquisitions have played a significant role in helping Assurant diversify its business, strengthen its market position and accelerate long-term growth. Rather than relying solely on organic expansion, Assurant has leveraged acquisitions to add new capabilities, expand globally and deepen customer relationships.



Acquisitions have helped transform Assurant from a niche specialty insurer into a diversified protection-services provider, expanding its presence in connected devices, automotive protection and technology-driven services. This strategy supports higher revenue growth, greater operating scale, improved efficiency and stronger competitive positioning, which ultimately aids earnings growth and shareholder value creation.



Strategic buyouts (like RL Circular Operations, OptoFidelity, HYLA Mobile, and The Warranty Group) fuel its growth by providing proprietary diagnostic tech, scaling circular supply chains, and expanding into high-growth international markets.



For example, in January 2026, AIZ acquired the reverse logistics business of TIC Group (formerly TIC Reverse Logistics) to accelerate growth in the Australia and New Zealand markets, expanding its end-to-end device lifecycle management and sustainability services.

In October 2025, AIZ also acquired the mobile device test automation technology of Finnish company OptoFidelity to boost robotics, optical metrology testing and speed up the repair and processing of used mobile devices.



These recent purchases align with Assurant's broader strategy to scale its certified pre-owned device operations, enhance in-house device refurbishment and expand its global physical presence.



AIZ’s ability to make acquisitions is mainly supported by its strong cash flows, robust capital position, recurring earnings base, disciplined capital allocation and financing flexibility. These strengths allow Assurant to pursue acquisitions that expand capabilities while still supporting dividends and share repurchases.

What About Its Peers?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is growing through mergers and acquisitions. During 2025, AJG completed 31 new mergers, representing around $3.5 billion of estimated annualized revenues. Looking at the pipeline, AJG has around 40 term sheets signed or being prepared, representing around $350 million of annualized revenues. AJG’s current cash position and strong expected free cash flow position it well for its pipeline of M&A opportunities. Over the next couple of years, AJG expects to have $10 billion to fund M&A, before utilizing any stock.



Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO impressive growth is driven by organic and inorganic means across all segments. Also, strategic acquisitions and mergers help it spread its operations. Solid earnings have allowed the company to expand its capabilities, with buyouts extending the company’s geographic footprint. From 1993 through the fourth quarter of 2025, Brown & Brown acquired 717 insurance intermediary operations.

AIZ’s Price Performance

Shares of AIZ have gained 26.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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AIZ’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 2.14X is lower than the industry average of 2.59X. It carries a Value Score of A.



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Estimate Movement for AIZ

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s second-quarter 2026 and third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively, in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for AIZ’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



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AIZ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.