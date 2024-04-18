News & Insights

Assurant To Offer Device Trade-In Services To Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank Of Scotland Customers

April 18, 2024 — 11:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), Thursday announced a partnership with Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) to offer mobile and device trade-in services to the customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland via online.

Under the agreement, customers will be provided a safe way to dispose old and unwanted devices by answering certain questions about their device, based on which they will receive a valuation.

Assurant said that after proper verification, the customers will be paid within 48 hours.

Earlier, the company's European trade-in programs paid out more than 8 million to customers in 2023.

Currently, Assurant's stock is trading at $171.29, up 0.71 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

