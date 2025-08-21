Assurant Teams Up With Holman to Boost Global Automotive Division

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has teamed up with a major U.S. dealership group, Holman. Assurant has been Holman’s performance development partner since 2016. This partnership is intended to boost the Global Automotive division of AIZ, which has built a solid reputation in providing vehicle protection products and services.



Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Holman started as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey in 1924 and has since expanded to provide fleet management, leasing, commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing, and other automotive services. Holman, a global automotive leader, is one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States, which operates 59 dealerships across nine states. It has evolved into one of the largest integrated automotive service companies in North America.



In March 2024, Holman acquired the North Carolina-based Leith Automotive Group, which marked Holman’s biggest retail acquisition in its 100-year history and almost doubled its retail automotive operations. Following the acquisition, Assurant will assist 30 newly added dealership locations with F&I products, dealership sales, and F&I training, as well as participation program guidance. Assurant looks forward to accelerating collaboration and enhancing customer satisfaction.



Assurant actively collaborates with manufacturers, dealers, and technology companies to expand its reach and service offerings. This expanded partnership with Holman should benefit the Global Automotive business of AIZ, allowing Assurant to support a larger network of dealerships. Assurant Global Automotive, a division of Assurant, is a prominent global solutions provider catering to the automotive and commercial equipment industries. It plays a crucial role in providing protection products and services across the automotive and commercial equipment sectors, aiming to help businesses thrive and enhance the customer experience.



Assurant's Global Automotive division contributes to the company's overall financial performance, with recent reports highlighting positive trends in mobile device protection and loss experience. Their business is driven by a combination of factors related to the broader automotive market and their strategic initiatives.



Assurant's success in the global automotive market is driven by its ability to adapt to industry trends, build strong partnerships, provide valuable solutions to its clients and their customers, and navigate the evolving regulatory and economic landscape. This division helps Assurant grow revenues, increase customer loyalty, and enhance its reputation as a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions.



With a presence in 21 countries and serving more than 50 million consumers, Assurant Global Automotive is a recognized leader in providing protection products and services to the automotive industry.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) multi-line insurer have gained 13.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the multi-line insurance industry are Allianz SE ALIZY, Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN and Lemonade, Inc. LMND, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Allianz has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average being 2.52%. In the past year, shares of ALIZY have surged 45.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 17.8% and 9.3%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Horace Mann Educators has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 39.75%. In the past year, shares of HMN have soared 33.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 32.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Lemonade has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 17.83%. In the past year, shares of LMND have surged 221.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMND’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7% and 37.5%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.

