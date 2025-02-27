Assurant Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) provides protection services to connected devices, homes, and automobiles. Valued at $10.5 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners insurance.

Shares of this leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AIZ has gained 15.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, AIZ stock is down 3.3%, compared to SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AIZ’s outperformance is apparent compared to Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 13.2% over the past year. However, the ETF’s marginal dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, AIZ reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 2% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $4.79 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.33. The company’s revenue stood at $3.1 billion, up 4.1% year over year.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AIZ’s EPS to grow marginally to $16.71 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the seven analysts covering AIZ stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with no analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Feb. 19, Keefe Bruyette gave an “Outperform” rating to AIZ with a price target of $230, implying a potential upside of 11.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $233.60 represents a 13.2% premium to AIZ’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 21.2%.

