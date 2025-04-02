Assurant Stock: Is AIZ Underperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $10.7 billion , Assurant, Inc. ( AIZ ) is a global risk management provider protecting connected devices, homes, and vehicles across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Lifestyle, offering mobile device protection, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, and Global Housing, providing various insurance solutions.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Assurant fits this criterion perfectly. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Assurant continues to deliver innovative protection solutions to safeguard consumers' lifestyles and assets.

Despite an 8.2% decline from its 52-week high of $230.55 , shares of the insurer have decreased marginally over the past three months, lagging behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 2.9% rise over the same time frame.

In the longer term, AIZ stock is up 6.2% over the past six months, underperforming XLF’s 10.4% gain. In addition, shares of Assurant have gained 13% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 18.8% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, AIZ has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite Assurant reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $4.79 and revenue of $3.1 billion on Feb. 11, its stock fell 2.6% the next day due to cautious 2025 guidance. The company projected only modest adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth, or high-single-digit growth, when excluding the $107 million favorable prior-year development, which disappointed investors. Additionally, the company warned that reportable catastrophe losses, particularly from California wildfires, could approach or exceed the $150 million reinsurance retention threshold, increasing risk for Global Housing earnings.

Moreover, Assurant has lagged behind its rival, Chubb Limited ( CB ), which saw a 17.1% increase over the past 52 weeks. However, CB has gained 3.2% over the past six months, underperforming AIZ.

Despite AIZ’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven analysts' coverage, and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $232.60 .

