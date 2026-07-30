Assurant Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is expected to register a decline in its bottom line but an improvement in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.40 billion, indicating 8.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.16 per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decrease of 7.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AIZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Assurant this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP of AIZ: Assurant has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at 5.16. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Assurant, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Assurant, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Assurant, Inc. Quote

Assurant’s Zacks Rank: AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of AIZ

Solid performance in the Global Housing segment, as well as growth in Global Lifestyle, is likely to have aided Assurant's second-quarter performance.



Revenues are likely to have increased due to improved net earned premiums and higher net investment income.



Net earned premiums are expected to have benefited from higher premiums in the Global Housing and Global Lifestyle segments.

We expect net earned premiums to increase 5% to $2.7 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. Fees and other income are expected to increase 7.9% to $500.3 million in the second quarter.



Net investment income is expected to have been driven by increased income in other investments due to a gain on the sale of a real estate joint venture, and increased income from fixed maturities related to higher yields and assets. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by lower income from short-term investments and cash and cash equivalents due to lower yields. We expect net investment income to be $153.1 million.



Global Housing is expected to have been driven by Homeowners from higher lender-placed policies in force and average premiums and growth across various specialty products, as well as growth in Renters and Other, primarily from the prior year acquisition of a block of renters policies. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $748.1 million.



Global Lifestyle is likely to have benefited from Connected Living growth from global mobile device protection programs, extended service contracts, including a recently launched U.S. program, and card benefits programs in financial services. Higher volumes in domestic mobile trade-in programs within Connected Living are likely to have added to the upside. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $2.6 billion.



Total benefits, losses, and expenses might have escalated because of higher underwriting and selling, general and administrative expenses. We expect total expenses to be $3 billion.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR has an Earnings ESP of +45.59% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 45 cents, indicating a 150.5% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OSCR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



TWFG, Inc. TWFG has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents, indicating a 25% year-over-year increase.



TWFG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.39, indicating a 5.3% year-over-year decrease.



PRU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.

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Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.