Assurant Sees Sustained 8-10% Growth In Adj. EBITDA, Excl. Reportable Catastrophes, Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) said it expects 10 percent average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes over the period 2023-2024. Adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per share is estimated to record 12 percent or higher average annual growth, over the period 2023-2024.

For fiscal 2022, Assurant expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, in a range of 8 percent to 10 percent. Adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per share, is projected to grow 16 percent to 20 percent, for the fiscal year.

Keith Demmings, President and CEO, Assurant, said: "Our global business is well-positioned to achieve our vision to become the leading business services company supporting the advancement of the connected world."

