Assurant Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.2 million or $0.95 per share, down from $187.1 million or $3.05 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.95 per share, compared to $3.24 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter.

"We have revised our full-year outlook for 2022 and remain confident that our combined Lifestyle and Housing business portfolio will continue to deliver attractive profitable growth, strong cash flow generation and superior shareholder returns relative to the broader market," CEO Keith Demmings said.

