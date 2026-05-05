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Assurant Q1 Profit Jumps On Lower Catastrophe Losses

May 05, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insurance solutions provider Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Monday reported sharply higher first-quarter net profit, driven by lower catastrophe losses and strong performance in its Global Lifestyle segment.

Net income rose to $274.1 million, or $5.41 per share, from $146.6 million, or $2.83 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $5.95 from $3.39.

Total revenues increased to $3.42 billion from $3.07 billion a year ago.

The improvement in earnings was primarily due to significantly lower reportable catastrophe losses, along with higher earnings in the Global Lifestyle segment.

Assurant raised its full-year 2026 outlook and expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share to grow at a low single-digit rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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