Assurant price target raised to $240 from $220 at Truist

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Assurant (AIZ) to $240 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm’s projection for 2025 also goes to $18.80 from $18.20 as a result of sustained momentum in Global Housing along with expected growth in Global Lifestyle segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
