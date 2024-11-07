Assurant price target raised to $240 from $220 at Truist

Truist analyst Mark Hughes raised the firm’s price target on Assurant (AIZ) to $240 from $220 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm’s projection for 2025 also goes to $18.80 from $18.20 as a result of sustained momentum in Global Housing along with expected growth in Global Lifestyle segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AIZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.