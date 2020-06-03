Assurant Outsources Portfolio Management to Voya Financial

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has chosen the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, Voya Investment Management for managing a $6 billion tranche of its general account.



NY-based Voya Investment Management helps clients to plan, invest and protect their savings. It manages approximately $214 billion in assets across Fixed Income, Senior Loans, Equities, Multi-Asset Strategies & Solutions, Private Equity and Real Assets, which include proprietary insurance general account assets of $61 billion. It invests across a wide range of asset classes and investment managers and uses sophisticated quantitative techniques and disciplined risk management to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns over different market environments.



The deal with Voya Investment Management will enable Assurant, a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions, to meet the requirements and objectives of its long-term investment. Assurant will leverage the competence of Voya Investment Management in asset classes as private placements, senior loans and commercial mortgage loans and its capability of asset- liability management to manage its assets in the near term.



Assurant has outsourced the day-to-day management of its investment portfolio as it continues to focus on driving growth.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) multi-line insurer have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has gained 0.4% against the industry’s decline of 20.6%. We expect higher revenues, strategic initiatives and a solid capital position to drive shares higher in the near term.



