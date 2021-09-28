Assurant Names Keith Meier To Succeed Gene Mergelmeyer As COO - Quick Facts

Markets
Assurant Names Keith Meier To Succeed Gene Mergelmeyer As COO

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) announced Tuesday that Gene Mergelmeyer, chief operating officer, with 34 years of tenure with the company, plans to retire at the end of 2021. As a result, president and incoming CEO Keith Demmings is announcing leadership appointments to support its go-forward business strategy.

The appointments, all of which will be effective January 1, 2022, are focused on advancing Assurant's business strategy and market leadership in the connected world with a focus on delivering superior customer experiences.

Keith Meier, president, Assurant International will succeed Mergelmeyer as COO. Federico Bunge, president of Assurant's Latin America operations will succeed Meier to lead International and will report to Biju Nair, EVP and recently named president, Global Connected Living.

Previously, Meier has served as senior vice president, Global Strategy and M&A between 2013 and 2016, led the Emerging Markets business, focused on Asia-Pacific, and also held responsibility for extended service and vehicle service contract businesses.

Prior to Assurant, Meier was with Price Waterhouse LLP in Miami, FL where he specialized in insurance and large corporate accounts.

