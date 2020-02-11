Assurant Issues FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) said, for 2020, the company expects net operating income per share, excluding catastrophe losses, to increase 10 percent to 14 percent. The company said this will be driven by profitable growth across all business segments, as well as share repurchases.

Fourth-quarter net operating income per share increased to $2.25, compared to $0.77, prior year. Net earned premiums, fees and other income from the Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed segments were $2.42 billion, an increase of 11 percent year-on-year mainly driven by continued organic growth in Connected Living and Global Automotive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.