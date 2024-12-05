Assurant initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Assurant (AIZ) with an Equal Weight rating and $251 price target The firm says a supportive pricing and macro environment is likely to persist for 2025 and beyond for the excess and surplus market, providing a tailwind for property and casualty companies that can demonstrate underwriting discipline and pricing power. The analyst prefers Kinsale, Ryan Specialty, and Brown & Brown in the group. Morgan Stanley expects pricing to remain supportive of growth in the excess and surplus market.
