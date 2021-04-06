Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

It's not a stretch to say that Assurant, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIZ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 22x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Assurant as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Assurant's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 20% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 26% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 26% per annum during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's curious that Assurant's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Assurant's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Assurant's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Assurant has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

