Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.08, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $136.08, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.61 and a 78.42% increase over the 52 week low of $76.27.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.64. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.68%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.