Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $164.7, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $164.7, representing a -4.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.22 and a 35.5% increase over the 52 week low of $121.55.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.02. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.05%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aiz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.