Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $157.64, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $157.64, representing a -3.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.24 and a 62.99% increase over the 52 week low of $96.72.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.1. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.82%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIZ as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 27.43% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of AIZ at 2.2%.

