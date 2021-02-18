Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $125.72, representing a -12.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.67 and a 64.84% increase over the 52 week low of $76.27.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.19%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

