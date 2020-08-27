Dividends
AIZ

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $121.71, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $121.71, representing a -14.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.61 and a 59.58% increase over the 52 week low of $76.27.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.4%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AIZ as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 32.5% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of AIZ at 2.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIZ

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular