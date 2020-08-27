Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $121.71, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIZ was $121.71, representing a -14.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.61 and a 59.58% increase over the 52 week low of $76.27.

AIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.4%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIZ as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 32.5% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of AIZ at 2.2%.

