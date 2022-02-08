Assurant Inc Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for fourth quarter of $123.6 million

The company's bottom line totaled $123.6 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $134.5 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $142.8 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.57 billion from $2.42 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

