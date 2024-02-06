Assurant Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $182.5 million, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $68.1 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $244.9 million or $4.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.96 billion from $2.65 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $182.5 Mln. vs. $68.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.42 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.72 -Revenue (Q4): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.

