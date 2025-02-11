Assurant Inc Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $201.3 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $182.5 million, or $3.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $249.1 million or $4.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $3.104 billion from $2.983 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $201.3 Mln. vs. $182.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.87 vs. $3.42 last year. -Revenue: $3.104 Bln vs. $2.983 Bln last year.

