Assurant Inc Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $68.1 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.65 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

