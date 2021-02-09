Assurant Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $134.5 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $122.9 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $109.1 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $2.56 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $109.1 Mln. vs. $139.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

