Assurant Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190.1 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $230.6 million or $4.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.77 billion from $2.55 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.61

