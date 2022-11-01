Assurant Inc Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.3 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $879.8 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $54.7 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $2.55 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

