Assurant Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $173.5 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $139.5 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $169.3 million or $2.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $2.47 billion from $2.55 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $169.3 Mln. vs. $147.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.75 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q2): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.

