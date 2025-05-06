Assurant Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $146.6 million, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $236.4 million, or $4.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $175.5 million or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $3.074 billion from $2.880 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.6 Mln. vs. $236.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $4.47 last year. -Revenue: $3.074 Bln vs. $2.880 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.